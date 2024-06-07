Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 6

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were involved in what he described as the “biggest stock market scam” in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into it.

Criminal act, investors lost Rs 30 Lakh cr Somebody made thousands of crores at the cost of Indian investors after PM and Home Minister encouraged people to buy shares. This is a criminal act. Rahul Gandhi, Cong AAP to go solo in delhi Assembly elections Two days after the BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, opposition INDIA bloc crumbled in the Capital with the Aam Aadmi Party deciding to go solo in the 2025 Assembly elections

In his first press conference here after the election results were announced on June 4, Rahul Gandhi said the stock market rose after “fake” exit polls and then crashed the day the Lok Sabha poll votes were counted on June 4. The Congress leader also trained his guns on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for commenting on the stock market before the results.

“The PM told the country three-four times that the stock market was going to skyrocket. The Home Minister directly said the stock market would skyrocket on June 4, and people should buy shares. The same message was given by the FM,” Gandhi said.

Exit polls released on June 1 projected a thumping win by the BJP. This gave rise to the hope that the government would be a stable one, and stock prices reached an all-time high on June 3, the day before the counting day. Then on June 4, when the actual results were announced and the BJP failed to secure a simple majority, the market crashed.

The estimated loss of about Rs 30 lakh crore dealt a devastating blow to investors, especially the small ones, Gandhi said. The Congress leader said both Modi and Shah knew it would not be possible for the BJP to form the government on its own. The internal survey of the BJP projected 220 seats for it. Despite knowing the ground situation, they advised people to invest in stocks on the promise of a stable government. “What is the connection between the BJP, the fake exit pollsters and the dubious foreign investors who invested one day before the exit polls were announced and made huge profits (by selling the stocks when the prices skyrocketed following the exit polls) at the cost of five crore families who invest in stocks?” Gandhi asked.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi