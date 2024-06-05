Rahul Gandhi ‘bravest of all’: Priyanka hails brother's efforts after poll outcome

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hailed her brother Rahul Gandhi’s efforts describing him to be the “bravest of all”, after the party’s good showing in the Lok Sabha election, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Priyanka acclaimed Rahul Gandhi stating that the former Congress chief never “backed down whatever the odds” and “never stopped fighting for truth”.

In a heartfelt message on X, Priyanka said, “You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you, you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day.”

“You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all,” she said of her brother.

You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you…you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never… pic.twitter.com/t8mnyjWnCh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 5, 2024

“Bhai @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections compared to 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

