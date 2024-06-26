Rahul Gandhi congratulates Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, emphasises importance of Opposition’s voice

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 26

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi extended his congratulations to BJP nominee Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Birla secured his second term after a voice vote in the Lok Sabha, following a motion proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by BJP leader Rajnath Singh.

In his address, Gandhi highlighted the crucial role of the Opposition in representing the voice of the people within the House. He stated, “The Opposition also represents the voice of people of the country in the house, but this time more significantly. The Opposition wants the House to function, but it is also important that the voice of Opposition is allowed to be represented in this house.”

Expressing confidence in Birla’s leadership, Gandhi remarked, “I am confident that you will allow us to speak and represent the voice of the people of India.” He emphasised that the true measure of the House’s efficiency is not just in its procedural operations but how well it accommodates and hears India’s diverse voices. “The question is not how efficiently the house is run, but how much of India’s voice is being allowed to be heard in this house,” he said.

Gandhi also critiqued any attempts to silence the Opposition, calling it a non-democratic approach. He asserted, “The idea of running the house by silencing the voice of the Opposition is a non-democratic idea. This election has shown that the people of the country want the Opposition to defend the Constitution. We are confident that by allowing the Opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India,” urging Birla to ensure a balanced and fair parliamentary discourse.

Om Birla’s re-election came after a motion for Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh as Speaker was also put forward by the Opposition leaders but, ultimately, did not proceed to a vote after the voice vote declared Birla the winner.

