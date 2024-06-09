Rahul Gandhi criticises NEET-UG ‘fraud’, vows to champion students’ issues in Parliament

New Delhi, June 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, stating that the scandal has affected over 2.4 million students and their families even before Narendra Modi has taken his oath of office.
“Six students from the same exam centre have topped the exam with maximum marks, and many others have received technically impossible scores,” said Gandhi. He criticised the government for continuously denying the possibility of a paper leak, despite these suspicious results.
Gandhi further claimed that an “education mafia”, in collusion with government machinery, is running a widespread “paper leak industry”. He emphasised that the Congress had developed a robust plan to tackle this issue, as outlined in their manifesto, which included legislation to protect students from such malpractices.
“I assure all students across the country that I will be your voice in the Parliament and will vigorously raise issues concerning your future,” said Gandhi.
He expressed confidence in the youth’s trust in the INDIA alliance, asserting that their voices will not be silenced.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped
2 representations from Punjab: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bitt...
Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government
Some of the top names to be retained
New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat
3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...
Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'
Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...
7 leaders from India’s neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region arrive in Delhi for Modi’s oath ceremony
They include Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime ...