Rahul Gandhi criticises NEET-UG ‘fraud’, vows to champion students’ issues in Parliament

New Delhi, June 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, stating that the scandal has affected over 2.4 million students and their families even before Narendra Modi has taken his oath of office.

“Six students from the same exam centre have topped the exam with maximum marks, and many others have received technically impossible scores,” said Gandhi. He criticised the government for continuously denying the possibility of a paper leak, despite these suspicious results.

Gandhi further claimed that an “education mafia”, in collusion with government machinery, is running a widespread “paper leak industry”. He emphasised that the Congress had developed a robust plan to tackle this issue, as outlined in their manifesto, which included legislation to protect students from such malpractices.

“I assure all students across the country that I will be your voice in the Parliament and will vigorously raise issues concerning your future,” said Gandhi.

He expressed confidence in the youth’s trust in the INDIA alliance, asserting that their voices will not be silenced.

