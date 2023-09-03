Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to probe Adani deals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Adani Group stock manipulation charges. “India’s PM can’t order an inquiry against Adani. This is because after the inquiry, it is not Adani who will be at loss but someone else,” he said.

Rahul was speaking at the ‘Rajeev Yuva Mitan Conference’ in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Talking about BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul said, “Before every election, the BJP presents a number. Its say it will get 230 seats-250 seats. But every poor person in Karnataka voted for the Congress.”

“The BJP has broken the economic backbone of India. The GST and demonetisation destroyed small businesses and that was done deliberately,” he said. “Be it the governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, or the upcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress will form the government of the poor, not of Adani,” the Congress leader said. Baghel said, “The Congress always works towards empowering the common people and to give them their rights.” This is Rahul’s first visit to the poll-bound state after the Congress held its plenary session in Raipur in February.

#Congress #Gautam Adani #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi