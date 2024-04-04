Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 3

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has declared assets totalling over Rs 20 crore in his poll affidavit filed on Wednesday before the Wayanad District Collector, who is also the returning officer of the Wayanad constituency from where Rahul is seeking re-election.

Financial meter Immovable assets Rs 11 cr Movable assets Rs 9.24 cr Liabilities Rs 49.79 L

Rahul, who has frequently complained of being targeted by the BJP by slapping police cases and lawsuits, attached with his affidavit a separate annexure running into five pages that listed the details of the FIRs, lawsuits and criminal cases pending against him.

The current market value of Rahul’s immovable assets has been stated to be over Rs 11 crore. These include office space in Gurugram with a built-up area of 5,838 sq ft (valued at Rs 9.03 crore). Rahul has listed two properties in Mehrauli (Sultanpur village) that he co-owns with his sister Priyanka Gandhi (50 per cent each). The value of Rahul’s share in the Mehrauli properties, inherited from his grandmother, the late Indira Gandhi, has been assessed at over Rs 2.10 crore.

His movable property has been valued at Rs 9.24 crore. This includes jewellery worth Rs 4.20 lakh and sovereign gold bonds worth Rs 15.21 lakh. He hold shares valued at over Rs 4 crore.

Rahul has Rs 55 000 in hand and Rs 26, 25, 171 in his two bank accounts. He has no motor vehicle. He has listed Rs 49.79 lakh as liability, being the security deposit made to him by his tenants.

CPI candidate Annie Raja, who also filed nomination on Wednesday, has listed movable assets worth Rs 97,978. The value of immovable assets listed by her has been put at Rs 71.68 lakh. Annie Raja’s husband D Raja, general secretary of the CPI, has Rs 9.09 lakh in bank.

