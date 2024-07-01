Rahul Gandhi enjoyed power without responsibility till now: Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 1
BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday listed out various economic achievements of the NDA Government in the last 10 years and took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he was enjoying power without responsibility till he became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, Thakur said the Lok Sabha elections have kept those against the Constitution in the Opposition benches for the third time.
While congratulating Gandhi on becoming the Leader of Opposition, Thakur said the Congress leader now has power with responsibility and “absentee landlordism will not work”.
For the last many years, Gandhi was enjoying power without responsibility, Thakur said and asserted that it was an “agnipariksha” for the Congress leader now.
“Will he sit in Lok Sabha all day?... he is not there (even) now,” the BJP leader remarked.
Gandhi was not in the House when Thakur made the remarks and there were protests from the Opposition members.
Thakur said India was once a fragile economy but in the last 10 years, the country has become the world’s fifth-largest and also the fastest-growing economy in the world.
There was economic failure, crony capitalism and scams during the Congress rule while there have been no charges of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years, Thakur said.
