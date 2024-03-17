Rahul Gandhi holds ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 17
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning undertook the ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai.
His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India's struggle for independence from the British rule.
Members of some of the opposition INDIA bloc constituents joined Rahul Gandhi in the padyatra.
On Saturday, the Congress MP concluded his 63-day-old ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ here by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.
The yatra, a mass outreach movement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14.
The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally here on Sunday evening in a show of strength.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #INDIA bloc #Mahatma Gandhi #Mumbai #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join the public meetin...
‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal
She claims this seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal...