 Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members in Brussels : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members in Brussels

Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members in Brussels

According to sources, human rights situation in Manipur was among the topics that were raised during his meetings in the Belgian capital

Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members in Brussels

The discussions in Brussels, which were not listed on the official parliamentary agenda of the day, were described as successful by Opposition party sources. @INCIndia/X



PTI

London, September 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday, marking the start of his three-nation European tour.

According to sources, the human rights situation in Manipur was among the topics that were raised during his meetings in the Belgian capital. This comes against the backdrop of a resolution entitled ‘India, the situation in Manipur’ which had been adopted by the European Parliament in July.

The discussions in Brussels, which were not listed on the official parliamentary agenda of the day, were described as successful by Opposition party sources.

India in the past has said that the Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

“The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in July when the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in India, with particular reference to the clashes in Manipur.

He added that “such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset”.

“Shri @RahulGandhi at a round table with MEPs in the European Parliament, co-hosted by MEP Alviina Almetsa (Shadow Rapporteur on EU-India Relationship) and MEP Pierre Larrouturou (portfolios within Parliamentary budget, climate & employment generation),” the Congress Party said in a tweet, confirming the meeting.

Later on Thursday, Gandhi attended an event organised by civil society organisations focussed on human rights issues within the European Union (EU). The day concluded with an interaction over dinner with the Belgium-based Indian diaspora.

The former Congress chief is expected to leave for Paris after a meeting with business leaders and a media interaction in Brussels on Friday. He is also tentatively scheduled to address the media in the French capital later on Friday.

On Saturday, he is expected to hold a meeting with French parliamentarians and interact with students at the Sciences Po University before leaving for the Netherlands on Sunday. There he will visit the 400-year-old Leiden University and interact with students.

On September 11, the Congress leader would head to Norway where he will meet the country’s parliamentarians in the capital Oslo. He would also meet non-resident Indians and attend a meeting at the University of Oslo.

The Indian Overseas Congress is organising the events for Gandhi, a senior party leader said. He is scheduled to return on September 12 night, a day after the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in Delhi.

#Congress #England #human rights #London #Manipur #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

2
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

4
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

5
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

6
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

7
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

8
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

9
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

10
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala...

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

‘Travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avo...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University