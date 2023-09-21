Rahul Gandhi interacts with porters at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station

New Delhi, September 21
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station here and sought to know their problems.
Gandhi was also seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.
He then sat down with the porters and sought to know their problems.
"People's hero Rahul Gandhiji met his porter friends at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter friends of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him," the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.
"Today, Rahulji reached among them and listened to them … Bharat Jodo journey continues," the party said.
Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society, from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.
Gandhi recently visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Ottawa rejects Indian travel advisory, says Canada one of th...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm
India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...
Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...