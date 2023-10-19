Rahul Gandhi: 'Links' with Adani hurting PM Modi's credibility

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

In the midst of hectic preparations for the Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday once again trained the guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his alleged links with Adani Group and said the charges were affecting his credibility.

Rahul Gandhi

Clarify, order probe I do not understand why the PM does not comment on this. He must give a clarification, and order a probe against the Adani Group and come clean. Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

“Questions are being raised regarding the credibility of the PM. Everyone in the country knows who is backing the Adani Group and whose protection it is enjoying”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference here, said.

Accusing the Adani Group of purchasing coal in Indonesia and selling it in India at double the purchase price, he said this could not have been possible without the PM’s protection.

Citing a report published last week in a London daily, Rahul said the Adani Group had made a profit of Rs 32,000 crore by selling coal at an inflated price, which resulted in shooting up of the price of electricity produced in thermal plants.

The Congress leader said if Congress formed the government in Delhi it would order a probe into the issue.

