Rahul Gandhi pledges transformative election agenda, takes dig at BJP for anti-poor policies at Bikaner rally

  India
He emphasised grievances of various segments of society, noting demands of unemployed youth, struggles of women amidst inflation and hardships faced by farmers in securing MSP

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Bikaner on Thursday. Photo: PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Nagaur, April 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of providing preferential treatment to wealthy elites while neglecting the plight of the poor, backward classes and farmers.

Accusing the Modi government of an unjust distribution of resources, Rahul Gandhi in an election rally at Anupgarh of the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan, said that the Modi government had extended a staggering relief of several lakh crores to rich industrialist including, top media houses by writing off their loans.

He emphasised the grievances of various segments of society, noting the demands of unemployed youth, struggles of women amidst inflation and hardships faced by farmers in securing MSP. Gandhi lamented the lack of representation and advocacy for these groups in the government, criticising the absence of decision-makers who understand their struggles.

Promising a transformative agenda, Gandhi pledged to prioritise a caste census upon forming the government, aiming to allocate benefits according to each caste’s population share. Additionally, he announced plans to conduct audits of the assets of wealthy individuals and media conglomerates to ensure transparency and accountability.

Addressing economic disparities, Gandhi vowed to waive off loans for the poor and provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually to women from impoverished families through direct benefit transfers. He asserted that these measures would effectively combat poverty in the country.

Turning his attention to employment, Gandhi unveiled plans to create 30 lakh government jobs, abolish contractual appointments in the public sector, and ensure regular vacancies are filled. He reiterated his commitment to empowering marginalised communities, particularly through apprenticeship programs for educated youths from backward classes.

Furthermore, Gandhi declared the discontinuation of the Agniveer scheme initiated by the Modi government, framing the upcoming elections as a battle between the vast majority of poor and backward individuals and the privileged few comprising the wealthy and industrialists.

In a damning indictment of the media, Gandhi accused major media houses of complicity with the government, alleging that they were paid hefty sums to divert attention from critical issues. He highlighted the lack of representation from backward communities in top media positions, underscoring the disconnect between media elites and the concerns of ordinary citizens.

