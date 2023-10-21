Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi helped create Telangana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who helped in the creation of the state of Telangana. “Had Sonia not helped, then a separate Telangana would not have come into being,” Rahul said addressing a rally at Jagtial in the poll-bound Telangana today.

Slamming Rahul for the remark, K Kavitha of the BRS said the Gandhi family had ruined Telangana. Kavitha said Nehru was instrumental in forcefully merging Telangana into Andhra Pradesh. “In 1969, when people demanded a separate state, it was Indira Gandhi who got 369 people killed in firing.

