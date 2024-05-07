Rahul Gandhi telling lies on appointments: VCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

At least 181 vice chancellors of leading universities and other academicians have accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading "falsehood" regarding the appointment process for university heads and sought lawful action against him.

In an open letter, they said Rahul alleged vice chancellors were appointed solely on the basis of affiliation with some organisation rather than merit as they slammed his claims.

“The process by which vice chancellors are selected is characterised by stringent, transparent and rigorous procedure grounded on values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction and integrity. The selection has been completely based on academic and administrative prowess and with a vision to take universities ahead,” the letter said.

“Rahul has resorted to falsehood and has defamed the office of the VCs at large with the intent to derive a political mileage out of it. It is earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him in accordance with law," they demanded.

