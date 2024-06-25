 Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Decision taken at meeting of floor leaders of INDIA parties

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the INDIA bloc meeting. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 25

Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA parties, sources said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to the pro-tem Speaker informing him that Rahul would be the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

