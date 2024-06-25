Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 25
Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA parties, sources said.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to the pro-tem Speaker informing him that Rahul would be the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
