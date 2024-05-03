Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 3

With just hours left for the process of nomination filing to end, the Congress has fielded former party chief Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli ending days of suspense on the issue.

Rahul would defend the constituency vacated by mother Sonia Gandhi who represented it in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Sonia Gandhi was elected from Raebareli in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. She has shifted to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan this year.

From Amethi, the Congress has fielded Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma who used to look after the segment in the absence of Gandhis.

Sharma originally hails from Ludhiana. Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have held it except thrice.

Sonia contested Raebareli for the first time in 2004 when she vacated her erstwhile segment Amethi for son Rahul's electoral debut.

Rahul won Amethi for three terms in 2004, 2009 and 2014 before losing to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.

It is learnt that the Congress internal surveys pointed to Raebareli as a better choice for Rahul this year.

The BJP has renominated Smriti from Amethi.

Priyanka Vadra will not contest as the party is not in favour of everyone in the family vying for Parliament.

It remains to be seen how a decision of the Congress to shift Rahul to Raebareli would impact party cadres and Rahul's own chances in the seat his mother represented for years.

Friday is the last date for filing of nomination for Amethi and Raebareli.

Both seats vote on May 20.

