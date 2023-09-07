Rahul Gandhi to meet MPs during Europe tour

New Delhi, September 6
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with EU MPs, students and the Indian diaspora during his almost a weeklong visit to Europe that began on Tuesday.
Rahul will hold consultations with the MPs on September 7 in Brussels, the first of his interactions during his visit. This will be followed by a dinner with a group of NRIs.
