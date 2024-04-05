Rahul Gandhi uses ‘rigged cricket match’ analogy for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 5

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday drew a “rigged cricket match” analogy to describe the 2024 Lok Sabha elections claiming the absence of level playing field and “absolute control of all institutions by the BJP.”

In another breath the Congress MP from Wayanad also described the 2024 General Election as “India Shining 2.0” declaring that the election was “closer than what was being propagated.”

Constructing the elections as a fight between “those who want to save democracy and the Constitution” and “those who want to destroy the democracy and the Constitution”, Gandhi said, “Cricket match is a rigged match...The entire structure is controlled and rigged. Likewise, this is not a normal election. It’s an election to save democracy. This election is a poll between 2-3 % people and the rest of India. Our manifesto has what the majority India wants. And what Gautam Adani wants, his request list, will be there in the BJP manifesto,” Gandhi claimed at the event to launch the Congress poll manifesto for the 2024 General Election.

The Congress leader also steered clear of questions about the missing leader of the opposition INDIA bloc.

”The INDIA bloc has decided that we are fighting an ideological war. After we win the coalition partners will together decide who the leader or the Prime Minister will be,” said Gandhi taking questions.

He also said 2024 would be a “much closer election than what is being propagated.”

“We are going to fight this election efficiently and win. A similar feeling was generated by the press when late Atal Behari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. There was an India shining concept. Now, that same idea is being propagated with all sorts of new dimensions. There is an international dimension. There is full support from monopolists. But do remember what happened in that India Shining election and who won that election,” said Gandhi recalling the 2004 Lok Sabha poll verdict that led to the formation of Congress-led UPA coalition which ruled the Centre for a decade until 2014.

