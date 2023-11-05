Rahul Gandhi visits Kedarnath temple

New Delhi, November 5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.
He reached there in a private helicopter and was welcomed by the temple’s priests and Congress workers.
“Today, I visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and had a darshan and worshipped. Har Har Mahadev,” Gandhi said in a post on Facebook, as he shared his pictures at the Kedarnath temple.
Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for the five assembly elections and addressed a poll rally in Chhattisgarh later on Sunday.
The Kedarnath temple, situated at an altitude of 3,584 metre above sea level, in Uttarakhand, is part of the Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi
Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...
Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category
Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day
ICC World Cup: Jadeja on a roll, takes his fourth wicket; South Africa seven down
Virat Kohli’s historic century sets difficult 327-run chase ...
On 35th birthday, ‘grateful’ Virat Kohli says it is ‘stuff of dreams’ to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...