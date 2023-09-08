Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members

New Delhi, September 7
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday, marking the start of his three-nation European tour.
According to reports from London, the human rights situation in Manipur was among the issues raised during his meetings in the Belgian capital. The discussions, which were not listed on the official agenda, were described “successful”. Later, Rahul attended an event organised by civil society organisations.
