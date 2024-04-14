Rahul Kaswan’s flip puts BJP on shaky ground in Churu

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Churu, April 13

As the mercury soars in the scorching political battleground of Churu, the heat intensifies with the unexpected defection of long-standing BJP stalwart Rahul Kaswan to the Congress over the denial of ticket. The switch has left the ruling BJP reeling, particularly as they field Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia to counter the electoral onslaught.

Despite the BJP’s stronghold since 1999 and repeated victories from Churu, Rahul Kaswan’s transition to Congress has thrown a spanner in the works, labeling him a “turncoat rival”. Even, the BJP’s state and central leadership are working hard for Jhajaria’s victory, the absence of the influential Kaswan family poses a formidable challenge for the saffron party.

The two-time MP, Rahul Kaswan, and his father Ram Singh Kaswan have been the bedrock of electoral success in Churu since 1999, commanding significant sway, especially among Jat voters, who constitute 15 per cent of the population. The BJP’s denial of re-election to Kaswan has left a bitter taste among Jat constituents. The seasoned politician’s crossover amplifies the political turbulence in Churu, signaling a daunting contest for BJP’s Jhajharia.

While Jhajaria (42), a paralympian sensation, seeks to leverage his sporting accolades into political triumph, he faces an uphill battle against Kaswan’s entrenched political legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent rally in Churu underscored the gravity of the electoral battle ahead.

Churu, falls under the General category and includes eight assembly constituencies in Churu and Hanumangarh districts. In the last year’s assembly elections, the Congress had won five assembly segments, namely Nohar, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Ratangarh and Sujangarh. While the BJP could win Churu and Bhadra,the BSP had won Sadulpur.

There are total 14 candidates in the fray, and the BSP, which is eying on the 20 percent dalit vote bank, has also fielded Dheiram Meghwal. But this seems to be another straight fight between the BJP and Congress.

Going by several factors, the 2024 election in Churu, however, is going to be a tough fight between BJP and Congress. “This election is not easy for the BJP. Kaswan family has a very strong hold in this region. This would be interesting to see whether it was the BJP that won several elections from here or the Kaswan family,” said Mukesh Punia, who runs a roadside Dhaba on the outskirts of Churu.

Both of the key contenders are from the Jat community. But a considerable number of Muslims is an added advantage for the Congress candidate, while the BJP was banking on the Rajput community. Since Jat and Rajput are known as rivals. Even though the population of the Rajputs is smaller than that of the Jats, they are financially stronger.

