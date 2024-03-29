Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Akhilesh among INDIA bloc leaders to join AAP rally at Ramleela Ground

New Delhi, March 29
Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will attend AAP’s ‘Maharally’ to be held here on March 31, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.
AAP has received permission of the authorities concerned for holding the rally, being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, at Ramleela Ground on Sunday for an attendance of more than 20,000 people, he said.
The call on whether Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will address the ‘Maharally’ will be taken later, he said.
Other prominent political leaders and members of the INDIA bloc like Derek O’Brian, Trichi Siva, Farooq Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will also attend the rally, he said.
Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally, he said.
