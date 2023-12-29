Rahul promises caste census again, Congress chief vows ‘Nyay’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today reiterated that a caste census would be conducted if Opposition’s INDIA alliance came to power, while party chief Mallikarjun Kharge promised implementation of the Nyay scheme for the poor if the party won the elections. They were speaking at the Congress’ 139th foundation day rally, titled “Hain Taiyyar Hum”, in Nagpur to kick off the party’s campaign for the General Election.

The promise of a caste census to woo the OBC voters was central to Rahul’s campaign for the Assembly elections held in November. Following the party’s disastrous performance in three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress gave temporary burial to the issue and did not broach the subject in the winter session of Parliament held earlier this month.

Making it clear that Congress would continue to bank on the caste census issue, Rahul said INDIA alliance’s government would conduct a caste survey. “How many youth have been given employment in the last 10 years by the Modi government? Unemployment is at all-time high now,” the Congress leader said. OBCs, Dalits and tribesmen do not have representation in commensurate with their population in various sectors, he said. Rahul said 1.50 lakh youth, who were selected for appointment in defence forces, were refused jobs because of the introduction of the Agniveer scheme.

“We do not want two Indias. Only the INDIA alliance can provide employment to the youth,” he said. “If the INDIA alliance is voted to power, the Nyay scheme will be implemented for the empowerment of the poor including women,” Kharge said, resurrecting the scheme promised in the party’s 2019 manifesto to provide five crore poorest families a guaranteed minimum income of Rs 72,000 annually.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi did not respect Parliament. “To protect one BJP MP who signed the documents to allow the intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha well, 146 MPs (of the Opposition) were suspended,” Kharge said.

“Leaving aside all important issues facing the country, the BJP will highlight God,” he said, referring to the Ram temple inauguration at Ayodhya.

Senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the rally. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were among those present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Caste census #Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi