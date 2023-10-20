 Rahul promises caste census in Telangana : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi interacts with employees of a company in Telangana. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said his party would get a caste census conducted in Telangana if voted to power in the November 30 Assembly elections.

Targeting the state’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he said a caste census would reveal how much Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family had “looted” the state.

2nd MP list released

The Congress on Thursday night announced its second list of 85 candidates for the MP Assembly polls and replaced three of its previously declared nominees. With this, the Congress has declared all but one candidate for elections to the 230-member Assembly.

Addressing a rally in Telangana’s Bhupalpally, Rahul said Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka had already taken initiative in this regard.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BRS had won 88 of the 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 per cent while the Congress got 19 (28.7 per cent vote share).

Rahul, on a three-day visit to the state, said caste census needed to be held urgently in the country. “When PM Narendra Modi and CM KCR address election meetings, people should ask them when caste census will take place in the state. Like an X-ray, caste census will reveal the percentage of backward castes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities, enabling proportionate budget allocation,” he said.

The Congress has made caste census a focal issue of its campaign nationwide to corner the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul also alleged that the KCR government was the most corrupt in the country. “One thought people’s rule will prevail in Telangana after it came into being through a popular movement. But it is only one family that controls the state. Corruption in the state is the highest in the country,” the Congress leader said.

#Bharat #Caste census #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets