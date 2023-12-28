 Rahul reiterates caste survey promise, Kharge talks of NYAY scheme if INDIA alliance comes to power : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rahul reiterates caste survey promise, Kharge talks of NYAY scheme if INDIA alliance comes to power

Rahul reiterates caste survey promise, Kharge talks of NYAY scheme if INDIA alliance comes to power

The two leaders were speaking at Congress’ 139th foundation day rally in Nagpur

Rahul reiterates caste survey promise, Kharge talks of NYAY scheme if INDIA alliance comes to power

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during party's 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally, in Nagpur on December 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

Nagpur, December 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have enough representation in many sectors in the country and reiterated that a caste census will be conducted if Opposition’s INDIA alliance came to power, while party chief Mallikarjun Kharge promised implementation of the NYAY scheme for the poor.

The two leaders were speaking at the Congress’s 139th foundation day rally—titled ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ (we are ready) -- in Nagpur city which also houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nagpur has two ideologies, one of Dr B R Ambedkar which is progressive and the other of the RSS which is “destroying the nation”, Kharge said. Notably, the city is home to Deekshabhoomi where Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers.

Senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the rally, “The foundation of the battle for political power is ideology and the Congress’s objective is to hand over power to the common man,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP government has pushed a large number of people back into poverty, he claimed.

“We do not want two Indias. Only the INDIA alliance can provide employment to the youth,” Gandhi said.

He reiterated that after coming to power at the Centre, the INDIA alliance’s government will conduct a caste survey.

“How many youth have been given employment in the last ten years by the Modi government? Unemployment is at all-time high now,” the Congress leader said.

OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have representation in commensurate with their population in various sectors, Gandhi claimed.

“Earlier prime minister Narendra Modi would describe himself as an OBC. But after my demand (of caste census), he says there is only one caste, the poor. If there is only one caste, why do you say you are an OBC,” the Congress leader asked.

Orders come from the top in the BJP while in Congress even an ordinary worker can question the leadership, Gandhi said.

“The country’s reins should be in the hands of the common man. Princely states had a partnership with the British. The common man was fighting both the British and the princely states,” he said.

The Green Revolution, White Revolution and Information Technology revolution were ushered in by farmers, women and the youth, respectively, while the Congress governments laid down the vision for these revolutions, Gandhi said.

He also accused the BJP of capturing all democratic institutions.

Speaking in Marathi, Congress chief Kharge said Nagpur is the land of revolutionaries where Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi worked extensively.

“If the BJP and RSS came to power again, democracy will be finished. There are two ideologies in Nagpur, one is the progressive one which belongs to Ambedkar, and other is that of the RSS which is destroying the country,” the veteran leader said.

Prime minister Modi was against social justice and equality, Kharge alleged.

“Democracy is under threat. Inflation has skyrocketed, unemployment is also high. There are 30 lakh vacancies which are not being filled up because Backward Classes would have to be accomodated,” he said.

The poor are becoming more poor while the rich are becoming richer under the Modi government, Kharge said.

“If the INDIA alliance is voted to power, the NYAY scheme will be implemented for the empowerment of the poor including women,” he said, referring to the scheme promised by the Congress before the 2019 elections where the poor households were to get Rs 6000 per month.

PM Modi does not visit Manipur where atrocities took place on women but he goes to Surat to inaugurate a diamond bourse building, the Congress president said.

He also alleged that the prime minister does not respect Parliament as he does not attend its proceedings. “To protect one BJP MP who signed the documents to allow the intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha well, 146 MPs (of the Opposition) have been suspended,” Kharge said, referring to the security breach at Parliament earlier this month.

The BJP was trying to divide the INDIA grouping “because if we unite, the BJP will be nowhere,” he said.

The BJP government did not fulfil its promises of creating two crore jobs every year and giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, Kharge said.

“Support INDIA alliance to save democracy and the country. Now, leaving aside all important issues facing the country, the BJP will highlight God,” he said referring to the Ram temple inauguration at Ayodhya scheduled for the next month.

The victories of the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections were morale-boosters and there was no need to get disheartened by the recent defeats in other states, he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Caste census #Congress #Dalits #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Col, Lt Col face court martial over financial irregularities

2
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

3
Chandigarh

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

4
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

5
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

6
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

7
India

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

8
India

Russia and India mull joint production of modern weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar

9
Punjab

Protest over delay in flyover opening

10
Punjab

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Death sentence of 8 Indians in Qatar commuted: MEA

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...

SYL row: Union Minister Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

Haryana well within its rights to demand water from Punjab, ...

Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi

Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi

Speculation is rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to...

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Magistrate directs police to take custody of Singh from Tiha...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

All Noida schools to stay closed on December 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution