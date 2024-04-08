Rahul should step aside if Congress doesn’t get desired poll results: Prashant Kishor

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has suggested that Rahul Gandhi should consider stepping back if the Congress does not get the desired results in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said Gandhi, for all practical purposes, was running his party and had been unable to either step aside or let somebody else steer the Congress despite his inability to deliver in the last 10 years.

“This according to me is also anti-democratic,” said Kishor, who had prepared a revival plan for the Opposition party but walked out due to the disagreements between him and its leadership over the execution of his strategy.

“When you are doing the same work for the last 10 years without any success, then there is no harm in taking a break. You should allow someone else to do it for five years. Your mother did it,” he said, recalling Sonia Gandhi’s decision to keep away from politics following her husband Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and letting PV Narasimha Rao take charge in 1991.

“It seems to Rahul Gandhi that he knows everything. Nobody can help you if you do not recognise the need for help,” Kishor said. Kishore said the Congress and its supporters are bigger than any individual and Gandhi should not be stubborn that it must be him who will deliver for the party despite repeated failures.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi