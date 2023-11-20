Rahul slams PM Modi over caste census, Adani issue

PTI

Bundi/Dausa, November 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and said instead of chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, the PM should say “Adani ji ki jai”.

Addressing election rallies in Bundi and Dausa districts of Rajasthan, Rahul alleged that PM Modi wanted to make two ‘Hindustans’ — one for Adani and the other for the poor.

He also targeted PM Modi for not conducting a caste census in the country and said it would be the first thing that the Congress would get done after it comes to power at the Centre.

Speaking at the rally in Bundi, Rahul said, “Instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, the PM should say ‘Adani ji ki jai’ because he works for him. PM Modi says ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ but works 24 hours for Adani,” he said.

#Bharat #Caste census #Congress #Gautam Adani #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan