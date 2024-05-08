 Rahul vows to empower tribals, eradicate poverty : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rahul vows to empower tribals, eradicate poverty

Rahul vows to empower tribals, eradicate poverty

Rahul vows to empower tribals, eradicate poverty


Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to uplift the tribal population and eradicate poverty through a series of welfare measures if the INDIA bloc was voted to power.

Targets BJP

If the BJP can make a handful of people crorepatis, we can ensure that crores of poor people become lakhpatis and transform their lives completely. — Rahul Gandhi, Cong Leader

He promised to credit Rs 1 lakh annually to the bank accounts of crores of poor households, with a focus on families from Adivasi, Dalit and backward communities. “If the BJP can make a handful of people crorepatis, we can ensure that crores of poor people become lakhpatis and transform their lives completely,” he said while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand.

Extending support to the tribal population, he pledged to secure their rights over “jal, jungle, and zameen” (water, forests and land) and return their usurped land. Emphasising the significance of tribal rights, he said, “Adivasis have the first rights over the land of this country. If I call you Adivasi, it means the resources of this country belong to you and you must have the first rights on them.”

Rahul criticised the BJP for derogatorily referring to tribals as “Vanvasis” and accused them of selling off forests to corporates like Adani, depriving tribals of their homes and livelihoods. He underscored the contrast between the BJP’s intentions and those of the INDIA bloc, asserting, “We want your children to become doctors, engineers, lawyers and industrialists.”

He also condemned the BJP’s alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution to consolidate power, warning against the consequences of such actions. “If the Constitution is dissolved, the tribals, Dalits and OBCs will suffer, and everything will fall into the hands of a few millionaires,” he said.

He announced that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc was voted to power. “INDIA bloc will scrap the Agniveer scheme, a scheme brought by Modi and not by the Army. We do not want to differentiate between martyrs. Anyone sacrificing for the nation should be attributed martyr status, should be given pension,” he said.

He also raised questions over the implementation of GST with five slabs, saying the GST law would be amended by making one tax slab to provide relief to the poor.

He accused Modi of harbouring intentions to govern the nation outside the bounds of the Constitution.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Excise scam: No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal; but SC hints at interim bail to Delhi CM in view of Lok Sabha polls

2
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

4
Punjab

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

5
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

7
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

8
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

9
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

10
Himachal

Ridhima Sharma from Nadaun tops Class 10 exam of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

AstraZeneca says it will withdraw Covid vaccine globally, says demand dips

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...

3 Ind MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Govt

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University