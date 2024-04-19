Rahul: Why no action against Kerala CM?

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said while the BJP and the central agencies had been targeting him, they never touched Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan despite allegations of corruption and other charges.

In a video message to party workers, he says the Lok Sabha poll is crucial to protect the idea of India and the Constitution.

Speaking at an election meeting organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kannur district of Kerala, Rahul recounted his own experiences of facing actions, such as media abuse, losing his Lok Sabha membership, enduring 55 hours of interrogation by the ED and eviction from his official residence for opposing the BJP.

He mentioned the imprisonment of the CMs of Delhi and Jharkhand and contrasted it with Vijayan’s apparent immunity. Rahul and CPI candidate Annie Raja are contesting against each other in Wayanad despite both parties being members of the INDIA bloc, the anti-BJP front cobbled up by Opposition parties.

Vijayan has said that if Rahul Gandhi’s main objective is to fight the BJP, he must contest from a seat where the BJP is considered a force and not from Wayanad where the BJP has hardly got any following. Besides Wayanad, Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF are fighting against each other in the remaining 19 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala as well.

