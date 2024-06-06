 Rahul’s visits to Manipur pay Congress dividends in North-East : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rahul’s visits to Manipur pay Congress dividends in North-East

Rahul’s visits to Manipur pay Congress dividends in North-East

Rahul’s visits to Manipur pay Congress dividends in North-East

File photo



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 5

Though much is being said about former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s two “yatras” and how it created a groundswell of support for the party, his visits to strife-torn Manipur and how these impacted the poll results in the state has escaped media attention.

Rahul first visited Manipur in June last year when the Meitei-Kuki clashes had engulfed the state. He again went to Imphal in January this year as the “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” programme led by him took off from Manipur. The concern shown by Rahul paid off as the Congress won both seats in Manipur.

It also put up a good show in other north-eastern states, showing that the impact of Rahul’s two visits spread beyond Manipur. The Congress won the solitary Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland. It once again won one seat in Meghalaya, this time in the Garo Hills. In Assam, the party’s tally stood at three, the same as in 2019.

The performance by the Congress in the north-eastern states also had a Punjabi flavour to it as the AICC screening committee for the cluster consisting the eastern states, including the NE states, was headed by Rana KP Singh, former Punjab Assembly Speaker. A Bimol Akoijam, a JNU professor who was given the ticket by the Congress for the Inner Manipur seat, disregarding claims made by many other aspirants, won by a margin of more than one lakh votes over his nearest rival T Basanta Kumar Singh of the BJP.

Akoijam gained popularity by putting up a counter narrative to the arguments put forward by Kuki intellectuals to drive home the Kuki point of view in the context of the ongoing Meitei-Kuki clash in Manipur. Educated Meiteis, including students, voted for Akoijam. Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam S Arthur won from the Outer Manipur seat by defeating his nearest rival from the Naga Peoples Front by over 85,000 votes. “The results reflect the utter disillusionment of the people of Manipur with regard to the BJP-led government in the state and the Centre,” said Rana.

Won both seats in strife-torn state

  • Cong has won both seats in Manipur and the solitary seat in Nagaland
  • Assam: The party won three seats, the highlight being Rakibul Hussain’s 10 lakh-vote margin over AIDUF’s Badruddin Ajmal
  • Meghalaya: Cong’s Saleng A Sangma defeated CM Conrad Sangma's sister Agatha Sangma from Tura

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Manipur #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

5
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

6
Punjab

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

7
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

8
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

9
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after INDIA meet


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Amritsar: Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Court rejects bail to Kejri, extends custody till June 19

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

AAP: Committed to support INDIA bloc

Take decision on AAP office space allotment in 6 weeks, High Court asks Centre

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road