Railways to introduce ramps in trains for wheelchair users, elderly passengers

New Delhi, September 30
Indian Railways is going to introduce ramps in trains for the convenience of wheelchair users and senior citizens, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.
Releasing the pictures of the newly designed ramps, Vaishnaw told reporters that these have been used at the Chennai railway station and found to be helpful for passengers who require a ramp.
“We will start its use in Vande Bharat trains very soon and later, in all other trains,” the minister said, adding that a system is being worked out to let passengers raise a need for a wheelchair at the time of booking tickets.
“An alert can be generated and passed on to the respective railway stations for keeping a ramp ready for such passengers,” he added.
The ramp can be easily placed at train doors and because of its width and low gradient, wheelchair users will find it easy to use it, the minister said.
Vaishnaw also said that during its trial, feedback received from passengers was extremely positive and encouraging.
