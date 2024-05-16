Rain to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in several districts for May 18-20

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16

Rain in Kerala is likely to intensify in the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20 due to likely prevalence of strong westerly and south westerly winds in the region.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram for May 18, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki for May 19 and in seven districts of the state for May 20.

It also said that while an orange alert has been issued in some districts for May 20, the rainfall would probably be similar to that of a red alert.

For today, the IMD issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from today till May 20 in some places in Kerala.

It further said that squally weather with strong winds are likely to prevail along and off the southern Kerala coast and advised fishermen in those areas not to venture into the sea from May 18 to 20.

As a result of the heavy rains and winds, there is a likelihood of poor visibility, waterlogging of roads, uprooting of trees, damage to vulnerable structures, possibility of flash floods, landslides, etc., the IMD said.

It advised people to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, stay away from river fronts or areas that face water-logging problems, and not work in the fields during thunderstorms and lightning, etc.

