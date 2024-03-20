Raj Thackeray meets Shah; BJP, MNS deal on the table

New Delhi, March 19
A pre-Lok Sabha election arrangement between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and BJP is on the cards with MNS chief Raj Thackeray meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the capital on Tuesday.
Raj Thackeray was accompanied by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde in the meeting with Shah. Although details of the alliance would be divulged later, it is learnt that MNS could get one Lok Sabha seat to contest and one Rajya Sabha seat.
In Mumbai, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said talks were "positive".
Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and NCP attacked the development saying BJP was "betraying" north Indians. Raj Thackeray's anti-north Indian remarks in the past have drawn ire from across quarters.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to "steal a Thackeray" to win elections.
NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule said MNS could have joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
