Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am

Jaipur, November 25
Voting in Rajasthan began at more than 51,000 polling booths at 7 am and 27.74% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am.
Voting will continue till 6 pm.
More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in 199 seats, out of a total of 200 in the state. Polling in one constituency has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth polling. More than 1.7 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state.
The election in the desert state is a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The Congress is aiming to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out every five years, while the BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Since morning, people showed enthusiasm and came out to vote in large numbers.
A polling agent of a candidate died due to suspected cardiac arrest in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday.
An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
"Suspected cause is heart attack," the official said.
The party affiliation of the polling agent was not immediately known.
Rajasthan recorded 9.77 per cent polling for 199 assembly constituencies till 9.30 am, the Election Commission informed.
A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting, an official said.
As many as 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel, and 700 companies of CAPF have also been deployed to ensure free and fair polling, he added.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the voters in Rajasthan to vote in favour of the party for "guarantee" of their happiness.
Kharge in a post on X said, "Savings, relief, growth and flying high of dreams, People benefiting from welfare schemes…Will choose only Rajasthan! The aware people of Rajasthan know that their valuable vote is the guarantee of their happiness. 'The people of Rajasthan, the land of great heroes and symbol of social unity, are requested to vote. Make sure that there are no obstacles in your improving life. There is an appeal to young friends and first time voters to cast their vote. Choose economic empowerment, Choose only the guarantee of prosperity and development," the Congress president said.
