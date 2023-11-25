Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am

PTI

Jaipur, November 25

Voting in Rajasthan began at more than 51,000 polling booths at 7 am and 27.74% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am.

Voting will continue till 6 pm.

More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in 199 seats, out of a total of 200 in the state. Polling in one constituency has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth polling. More than 1.7 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state.

The election in the desert state is a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The Congress is aiming to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out every five years, while the BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Since morning, people showed enthusiasm and came out to vote in large numbers.

