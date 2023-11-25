 Rajasthan Assembly polls: Over 68% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rajasthan Assembly polls: Over 68% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Over 68% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence

Polling at more than 51,000 polling booths began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Over 68% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence

People stand in queue at a polling booth to cast their vote during Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jodhpur on November 25, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, November 25

More than 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 5 pm in the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Saturday, with polling passing off peacefully barring a few stray incidents of violence.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the final voting figures will be issued once data is compiled.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the state recorded a voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. The Election Commission has set a target of at least 75 per cent turnout in each constituency this time.

Voting at more than 51,000 polling booths in 199 assembly constituencies began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, but officials said those already in queue at the polling booths were allowed to vote.

“Polling percentage till 5 pm is 68.2 per cent. The highest turnout was in Jaisalmer district, followed by Hanumangarh and Dholpur districts,” Gupta said at a press conference after the polling ended.

The election in the desert state is a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The Congress is aiming to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out every five years, while the BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am and to more than 40 per cent by 1 pm.

Polling in the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Sriganganagar was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

The votes will be counted on December 3.

Two people -- Shanti Lal, who was a polling agent of the BJP candidate from the Sumerpur constituency Joraram Kumawat, and 62-year-old voter Satyendra Arora -- died of cardiac arrest at polling booths in Pali and Udaipur districts.

There are more than 5.25 crore registered voters in 199 seats while 1,862 candidates are in the fray.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth polling. More than 1.70 lakh security personnel were deployed across the state.

In Sanwler village of Kaman in Deeg district, two persons including a policeman were injured in stone-pelting.

“Police fired 12 rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. Voting was disrupted for a few minutes due to the incident,” Deeg Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Upadhyay said.

In Sikar’s Fatehpur, two groups clashed and a jawan was injured in the violence.

“Stone pelting occurred outside a polling booth. One jawan was injured in the stone pelting. No civilian was injured. Around 5-7 persons have been detained,” Fatehpur DSP Ram Pratap said.

An altercation occurred between a polling agent and a person outside a polling booth in Dholpur’s Bari seat “Two vehicles were damaged in the ensuing violence. Polling was stopped for some time and resumed later,” Dholpur Collector Anil Kumar Agarwal said.

In Uniara of Tonk district, 40-50 people tried to enter a polling booth. However, the situation was brought under control, SP Rajarshi Raj said.

Asked about the decision to conduct repolling on booths where incidents of clashes were reported, the chief electoral officer said that a decision would be taken after the report of observers is received. Gupta said that there was no report of the voting process being halted at any place.

On complaints of malfunctioning EVMs at some booths, he said that the number was less than the national average                  

Many voters, including youngsters and the elderly, queued up at polling centres well before 7 am.

“I got ready by 6 am, called up my friends and reached the polling booth so that we are the first ones to vote,” Himanshu Jaiyaswal, a college student, told PTI at a polling booth in Nitin Public School in Malviya Nagar.

“This is a festival of democracy and all should participate in it,” Jai Singh, another voter, said.

Selfie points were put up at polling booths and people, particularly young voters, took selfies after casting their votes.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Chaudhary, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were among the first ones to cast their votes. Gehlot and Shekhawat voted in Jodhpur, Chaudhary in Balotra, Raje in Jhalawar and Pilot in Jaipur.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi exercised his franchise in Chittorgarh and party MPs Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore voted in Jaipur. Kumari and Rathore are among the seven BJP parliamentarians who are contesting the assembly elections.

In their interactions with the media, the leaders expressed confidence that their respective parties would get the mandate of the people.

There is no anti-incumbency against the Congress and the party will form the government in the state again, Chief Minister Gehlot said in Jodhpur. “There seems to be an undercurrent. Looks like the (Congress) government will be repeated,” he said.

Talking to reporters in Jhalawar, Gehlot’s predecessor Raje retorted, “I agree with him. There is indeed an undercurrent but in the favour of BJP. Lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) will bloom on December 3.”         

In Jodhpur, Union minister Shekhawat said, “BJP is coming to power with a huge majority. This time people will vote keeping in mind crimes committed against women, paper leak incidents and corruption during the five-year rule of the Congress.”    

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several other leaders appealed to the people of Rajasthan to vote in large numbers.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also contesting the assembly polls in the state.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress wrested power from the BJP and formed the government with Ashok Gehlot as chief minister for a third time. The Congress had won 100 seats and the BJP 73 then. The BJP, in 2013, formed the government with Vasundhara Raje becoming the chief minister for a second time. In 2013, the BJP had won 163 seats and the Congress 21. 

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Diaspora

Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

4
India

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

5
World

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals among hostages set free by Hamas

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical issues

7
India

Gujarat woman forces Dalit employee to hold footwear in mouth for demanding salary

8
Punjab

Muktsar: Kinnow fetching only Rs 10/kg, fruit growers disheartened

9
India

Rajasthan Assembly election: More than 68 per cent votes cast till 5 pm

10
India

Uttarkashi: Technical snags, steel girders create hurdles in tunnel rescue operation

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Four students died, over 60 injured in stampede at Kerala’s Cochin University

Four students killed, over 60 injured in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University

The tragedy struck during university's anniversary celebrati...

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA

86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...

Punjab's Bathinda SP suspended in PM Modi's security lapse case

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi w...

‘India was convicted even without...’: Envoy response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe


Cities

View All

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

5K litres lahan seized from Amritsar village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two Punjab girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda: Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Chandigarh: Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr extortion case: 3 months on, sacked Chandigarh cop surrenders in court

Chandigarh Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi excise case: Court to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on Nov 28

POCSO case against Brij Bhushan: Delhi court to pass order on January 11 on closure report

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, fifth gets 3 years in jail

Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Kapurthala: Documentary, pictorial work on Guru Nanak Dev released

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Ludhiana Patwari, associate booked for taking Rs 34.7 lakh bribe

Wheat cultivated in over 2.45L hectares, 3-year high

Man held for bid to rape minor

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks in Punjab’s Patiala

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks for 12 hours in Punjab's Patiala; train movement hit

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends