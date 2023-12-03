Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to Governor on Sunday evening: Sources

PTI

Jaipur, December 3

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday evening, sources said, after the Assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.

Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the Governor at 5.30 pm.

According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.

Polling in 199 out of 200 Assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

