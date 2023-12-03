Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to Governor on Sunday evening: Sources

Jaipur, December 3
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday evening, sources said, after the Assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.
Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the Governor at 5.30 pm.
According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.
Polling in 199 out of 200 Assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress wins Telangana
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP leading in 163 of 230 seats, Congress in 64
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party wins 16 seats, ahead in 99
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...