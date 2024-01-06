Rajasthan CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among eight portfolios

New Delhi, January 5
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday finalised ministerial portfolios keeping eight departments, including Home and Excise, for himself and giving Finance and Technical Education to deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, respectively.
Sharma will handle the following portfolios — Home, Excise, Personnel, Planning, Information and Public Relations and Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Besides Finance, Diya has been given Tourism, Art & Culture, Public Works and Women & Child Development Departments. Bairwa will handle Technical Education, Higher Education, Ayurveda, Transport and Road Safety.
Veteran BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena has been given the portfolios of Agriculture, Rural Development, Disaster Management and Public Grievances.
Former MP Rajyvardhan Rathore will handle Industries, IT/communications, Youth Affairs/Sports, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Sainik Kalyan.
Madan Dilawar was given charge of School eEucation, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit Education Departments while Gajendra Khimsar will handle Medical and Health portfolios.
The Rajasthan Cabinet consisting of 22 ministers had taken oath of office on December 30. On December 15, CM Sharma and his two deputies had been sworn in.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister