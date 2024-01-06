Rajasthan CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among eight portfolios

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday finalised ministerial portfolios keeping eight departments, including Home and Excise, for himself and giving Finance and Technical Education to deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, respectively.

Sharma will handle the following portfolios — Home, Excise, Personnel, Planning, Information and Public Relations and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Besides Finance, Diya has been given Tourism, Art & Culture, Public Works and Women & Child Development Departments. Bairwa will handle Technical Education, Higher Education, Ayurveda, Transport and Road Safety.

Veteran BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena has been given the portfolios of Agriculture, Rural Development, Disaster Management and Public Grievances.

Former MP Rajyvardhan Rathore will handle Industries, IT/communications, Youth Affairs/Sports, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Sainik Kalyan.

Madan Dilawar was given charge of School eEucation, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit Education Departments while Gajendra Khimsar will handle Medical and Health portfolios.

The Rajasthan Cabinet consisting of 22 ministers had taken oath of office on December 30. On December 15, CM Sharma and his two deputies had been sworn in.

