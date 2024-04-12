Rajasthan Congress leaders defy party directives, queer the pitch for allies

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Nagaur, April 11

As the countdown begins for the first phase of voting in Rajasthan, the Congress finds itself embroiled in internal dissent, particularly in Nagaur and Banswara, over its alliances with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), respectively.

In Nagaur, where the Congress supports RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal, the party has expelled three leaders —Tejpal Mirdha, Sukhram Dodwadia and Bhanwararam Subka — for anti-party activities. This move follows discontent among local leaders who refuse to accept the alliance. Mirdha, previously pitted against Beniwal in the Khinvsar assembly seat, vows to campaign against the Congress alliance. It is learnt that the action was initiated following complaint against Tejpal for not supporting Beniwal.

However, Jakir Hussain Gesawat, the Congress president and MLA from Nagaur district, clarified that the action against the three leaders was not prompted by Hanuman Beniwal’s complaint but was a decision taken at the party level.

The Congress is facing a similar situation in Banswara where it has formed alliance with the Bhartiya Adivasi Party. But its leader Arvind Damor, who had already filed nomination before the announcement of the alliance, has refused to withdraw the nomination, making it a triangular contest.

Adding to the embarrassment, Congress candidate Kapoor Singh, who was contesting in the Bagidora Assembly bypoll, defied the party’s directive to step aside in favour of the BAP candidate Jaikrishan Patel.

While the Congress has expelled both for six years, Arvind Damor will still “contest the elections under the party’s symbol”.

Congress-in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had announced support to BAP’s Rajkumar Roat in Banswara.

