Rajasthan government will work hard to live up to people’s trust and hope: PM Modi

New Delhi, December 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, is a dedicated BJP worker who made commendable efforts to strengthen the party, and wished him the very best in fulfilling people’s aspirations.
A surprise choice for the top post, Sharma was sworn in earlier in the day at a ceremony in Jaipur, which was attended by Modi and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was also the birthday of the first-time MLA.
The BJP government in Rajasthan will work hard to live up to the trust and hope of the people of the state, Modi said.
Birthday greetings to Rajasthan's CM Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma Ji. A dedicated Party Karyakarta for years, he has made commendable efforts to strengthen BJP across the state. As he embarks on his Chief Ministerial journey, I wish him the very best in fulfilling people's aspirations.… pic.twitter.com/gtyxOchzNy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2023
“Birthday greetings to Rajasthan’s CM Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma Ji. A dedicated party Karyakarta for years, he has made commendable efforts to strengthen BJP across the state. As he embarks on his Chief Ministerial journey, I wish him the very best in fulfilling people’s aspirations,” the prime minister said on X.
He also conveyed his wishes to Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
Modi expressed confidence that Rajasthan, known for its brave people, will set new standards in good governance, prosperity, and development under their leadership.
