Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CMs may be named today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The suspense over the names of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh CMs is set to end soon with the BJP legislature party meetings in both states scheduled to be held on Monday.

Central BJP observers have reached Jaipur and Bhopal to preside over the meetings for the election of CMs.

On the eve of meet in Bhopal, caretaker CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted a cryptic tweet: “Sabko Ram, Ram”, triggering speculation as the greeting could signal both victory and exit. In Rajasthan, it remains to be seen who the party picks. Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje recently met BJP chief JP Nadda.

