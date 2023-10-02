Rajasthan poll: Modi chairs BJP meet

PTI

New Delhi, October 1

Days after BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a marathon core group meeting in Jaipur, the party’s parliamentary board met in the national capital on Sunday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Former state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje arrived for the meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee chaired by PM Narendra Modi and attended by the party top brass, including Nadda, Shah and other ministers. — TNS

Sounds poll bugle in Telangana

Mahabubnagar: Sounding the BJP’s poll bugle for the upcoming Assembly poll in Telangana, PM Modi on Sunday asserted that “Telangana wants a change” -- making a veiled attack on the alleged corruption by the BRS regime. At a public rally at Mahabubnagar, he said Telangana wants a change as people would like to see a “transparent and honest government and not a corrupt one”.

