Rajasthan shocker: Couple, three children hang themselves in Bikaner

Jaipur, December 14
A couple and their three teenaged children died by allegedly hanging themselves in their house in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Thursday, police said.
According to the police, the bodies of four family members were found hanging from the ceiling, while the body of one was found lying on the ground.
Hanuman Soni (45), his wife and three children, residents of Antyodaya Nagar of Muktaprasad Nagar police station area allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves on Thursday afternoon, SHO Suresh Kumar said.
The landlord informed the police on noticing a foul smell coming from the house, he said.
On being informed, a police team reached the spot, Kumar said, adding that he body found lying on the ground might have fallen down from the noose.
He said the five bodies have been kept in the mortuary of PBM Hospital for post-mortem.
Apart from Soni, the other deceased have been identified as his wife Vimala (40), two sons Mohit (18), Rishi (16) and a daughter Gudiya (14), the SHO said.
He said that the police are investigating the case from all angles, he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...