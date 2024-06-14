 Rajkot fire: Gaming zone co-owner arrested, arrests in case rise to 10 : The Tribune India

Rajkot fire: Gaming zone co-owner arrested, arrests in case rise to 10

Ashoksinh Jadeja, one of the six owners of the TRP gaming zone, and the one who owns its land, surrendered before the police

The gutted TRP gaming zone in Rajkot. Photo: PTI file



PTI

Rajkot, June 14

Police have arrested a co-owner of the Rajkot gaming zone, where a fire claimed 27 lives last month, taking the number of arrests in the case to ten, an official said on Friday. 

Ashoksinh Jadeja, one of the six owners of the TRP gaming zone, surrendered before the police on Thursday evening, the official said.

Jadeja, who owns the land on which the gaming zone had come up, had been absconding after a fire devastated the recreation facility on May 25 in Gujarat’s Rajkot city.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha confirmed on Friday that Jadeja is in the custody of the crime branch after his surrender.

Earlier, police had arrested five co-owners and a manager of the gaming zone. They also took into custody four government officials, including Rajkot’s Town Planning Officer (TPO) MD Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora.

During the probe, it was confirmed that one of the co-owners, Prakash Hiran who was named in the FIR and missing since the tragedy, had died in the deadly fire as he was inside the facility when it was gutted.

The CCTV camera footage showed the fire started after sparks fell on thermocol (polystrene) sheets during welding work on the ground floor. Though workers present there tried to douse the fire with fire extinguishers, it spread quickly and eventually engulfed the gaming zone.

According to the police, the gaming zone was being operated without any no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Several gaming zones and other recreation hubs were sealed across the state after the Rajkot incident and FIRs were also filed against the owners for running such facilities without any permissions. 

