  Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Court asks Rajkot Municipal Corporation whether it had turned blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Debris being removed from the game zone site where a major fire on Saturday evening killed at least 27 people and injured three, in Rajkot. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 27

The Gujarat High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Rajkot civic body over the game zone fire which left 27 people dead, and said it does not have faith in the state machinery which gets into action only after innocent lives are lost.

The court pulled up the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and asked whether it had turned a blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity, after the RMC's lawyer submitted that the TRP game zone had not asked for requisite permissions.

A special bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai was hearing a suo motu PIL on the game zone fire incident.

The court also observed that all the Rajkot municipal commissioners, from the time the TRP game zone was set up in 2021 till the time of this incident (on May 25) “should be held accountable for the tragedy that occurred,” and directed them to furnish separate affidavits.

The fire at the TRP game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening killed 27 people, including children.

The game zone was operated without the fire NOC, as per officials.

The High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie “man-made disaster”.

On Monday, a counsel pointed out that the unfortunate incident required immediate preventive and corrective measures, and the state government will have to come forward to hold a person accountable, and this calls for drastic steps.

The court then said, “Who will take such drastic steps? Honestly speaking, we do not have faith in the state machinery now. Four years after orders of this court, directing them, after their assurance, this is the sixth incident that has happened. They only want lives to be lost and then trigger the machinery,” the court observed.

To the RMC counsel's submission that the game zone had not applied to the authorities for requisite permissions, the court asked whether the civic body was blind to such a big structure having come up under its jurisdiction.

“You were blind to that, that this big structure existed, you were not aware of it? What is the corporation's explanation that the whole zone existed for the last two-and-a-half years? What fire safety did they apply for? When ticketing was done, were you aware of entertainment tax? So we take it that you are completely turning a blind eye to the whole issue?” the court said.

