 Rajkot gaming zone fire toll 35; 2 held : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rajkot gaming zone fire toll 35; 2 held

Rajkot gaming zone fire toll 35; 2 held

FIR against all six partners | Facility didn’t have fire NOC, proper safety equipment, say police

Rajkot gaming zone fire toll 35; 2 held

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel with others at the fire site in Rajkot. PTI/Reuters



PTI

Rajkot, May 26

The police have registered an FIR against six partners of a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested two persons after a fire there killed 35 persons (as per IANS), officials said on Sunday.

PM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured persons would be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office said on X. The Gujarat Government has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

Family loses five members in inferno

A fun weekend outing turned tragic for the Jadeja family, which lost five of its members in the massive fire. Of the five members of the family who are missing or presumed dead, three are children in the age group of 10-15 years. Meanwhile, the DNA samples of the bodies and victims’ relatives have been collected for the identification of the deceased, said officials on Sunday. PTI

A relative of a victim outside a morgue. PTI/Reuters

The local police in November 2023 granted a booking licence to the gaming zone, which was renewed for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters.

“The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed,” the official said.

Thirty-five persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in the massive fire that swept through the TRP game zone in the Nana Mava locality teeming with people who were enjoying a summer vacation outing on Saturday evening, officials earlier said.

As per the FIR, the accused persons erected a 50-metre-wide and 60-metre-long structure with the height of around two-three storey building using metal sheet fabrication to create a game zone.

They did not have proper fire fighting equipment and had not obtained the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the local fire department, thereby endangering the lives of people despite knowing that a blaze in such a structure could cause deaths and injuries, said the FIR.

Yuvrajsinh Solanki, a partner in the Raceway Enterprise, which operated the TRP game zone, and the entertainment facility's manager Nitin Jain have so far been arrested, Rajkot Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Parthrajsinh Gohil said. The six persons against whom the case was registered by the Rajkot taluka police in the wee hours of Sunday are Dhaval Corporation proprietor Dhaval Thakkar, Raceway Enterprise partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakashchand Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, as per the

FIR. The Gujarat Government has also formed a five-member SIT headed by state Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi to investigate the incident. / Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

3
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

4
J & K

Assembly elections in J-K before September 30; next step statehood, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

5
Sports

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya absent from team’s T20 World Cup departure amid divorce rumours

6
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

7
World

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

8
India

FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police

9
Punjab

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

10
Delhi

Children hospital fire heart-rending, guilty won’t be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...

‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path’

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes here

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview

We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Kejriwal's interim bail ends on June 2

Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Vivek Vihar tragedy : Desperate searches and tears, hospital fire leaves parents shattered

Hospital Tragedy: Caught in political storm, minister, L-G order independent inquiries

7 newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Come June 6, Rahul Gandhi will leave country: Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna