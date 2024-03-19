Rajnath, Austin hold talks

New Delhi, March 18
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today had a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Both briefly discussed a range of bilateral, regional security and defence cooperation issues. They reviewed the recent bilateral events such as the ‘INDUS-X’ Summit held in New Delhi in February and the bilateral tri-service exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’, which commenced in India today.
“The US Secretary of Defense appreciated the important role being played by the Indian Navy in conducting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean Region,” a statement of the Indian Ministry of Defence said today. The two ministers discussed ways and means to implement the India-US Defence Cooperation Roadmap, which was concluded last year. Other defence industrial cooperation issues such as repair of US naval ships in Indian shipyards were also briefly discussed. Both ministers had last met in New Delhi in November 2023 during the India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...