Rajnath files nomination from Lucknow, Smriti Amethi

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, April 29
Seeking his third consecutive term, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination from the BJP’s traditional stronghold Lucknow, while Union minister Smriti Irani filed her nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in UP on Monday.
Defence Minister declares Rs 6.45-cr assets
- As per his affidavit, Rajnath Singh holds assets worth Rs 6.45 crore, a .32 bore revolver and a double-barrel gun
- He does not own any vehicle, but has Rs 3.34-cr immovable assets
- He and his wife have moveable assets worth Rs 3.11 crore, including Rs 75,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery
Smriti has assets worth Rs 8.74 cr
- Union minister Smriti Irani has Rs 3.08 crore immovable assets in her name, while those in her husband's name are worth Rs 3.30 crore
- She has gold jewellery worth around Rs 37 lakh and Rs 1.08 lakh cash; while her spouse has Rs 3.21 in cash
- The affidavit reveals that Irani’s total immovable assets amount to Rs 5.66 crore and that of her husband Rs 5.51 crore
Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajnath carried out a roadshow through the streets of Lucknow before filing his nomination.
Lucknow, set to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, will witness a heated electoral battle between Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra for the coveted parliamentary seat.
Prior to filing his nomination, he offered prayers at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple and the Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow.
In Amethi, Smriti Irani has once again entered the electoral fray. Expressing confidence in the electorate, she believes that the people will bless the BJP and PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections.
In 2019, Irani had clinched Amethi from the Congress by defeating Rahul Gandhi by 55,000 votes. As of now, the Congress has not declared its candidate from Amethi.
Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Irani also participated in a roadshow.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads