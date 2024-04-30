Rajnath files nomination from Lucknow, Smriti Amethi

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, April 29

Seeking his third consecutive term, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination from the BJP’s traditional stronghold Lucknow, while Union minister Smriti Irani filed her nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in UP on Monday.

Defence Minister declares Rs 6.45-cr assets As per his affidavit, Rajnath Singh holds assets worth Rs 6.45 crore, a .32 bore revolver and a double-barrel gun

He does not own any vehicle, but has Rs 3.34-cr immovable assets

He and his wife have moveable assets worth Rs 3.11 crore, including Rs 75,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery Smriti has assets worth Rs 8.74 cr Union minister Smriti Irani has Rs 3.08 crore immovable assets in her name, while those in her husband's name are worth Rs 3.30 crore

She has gold jewellery worth around Rs 37 lakh and Rs 1.08 lakh cash; while her spouse has Rs 3.21 in cash

The affidavit reveals that Irani’s total immovable assets amount to Rs 5.66 crore and that of her husband Rs 5.51 crore

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajnath carried out a roadshow through the streets of Lucknow before filing his nomination.

Lucknow, set to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, will witness a heated electoral battle between Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra for the coveted parliamentary seat.

Prior to filing his nomination, he offered prayers at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple and the Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow.

In Amethi, Smriti Irani has once again entered the electoral fray. Expressing confidence in the electorate, she believes that the people will bless the BJP and PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections.

In 2019, Irani had clinched Amethi from the Congress by defeating Rahul Gandhi by 55,000 votes. As of now, the Congress has not declared its candidate from Amethi.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Irani also participated in a roadshow.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Lucknow #Rajnath Singh #Smriti Irani