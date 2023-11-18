Rajnath lays wreath at INA memorial at Singapore

New Delhi, November 18
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , on way back from his visit to Indonesia, made a brief halt at Singapore and paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by laying a wreath at the Indian National Army (INA) marker there.
Construction of a monument to commemorate the "Unknown Warrior" was proposed by Netaji himself and he had laid the foundation stone in July 1945. In 1995, the National Heritage Board of Singapore erected the INA marker on the same spot as the original memorial.
The Minister also offered prayers at the Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which is among the oldest Hindu temples in Singapore dating back to 1855.
He also visited the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India. The Centre was set up under the National Heritage Board in 2015 documenting the story of the journey of Singaporean Indians. It houses five permanent galleries.
