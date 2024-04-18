Rajnath seeks Congress’s stand on CPM’s vow to dismantle N-arms

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today questioned the intention behind the CPM’s election manifesto promise to dismantle all nuclear weapons in India. Rajnath demanded to know the stand of the Congress on this issue as the Congress is in alliance with the CPM in several states.

Rajnath said the talk of dismantling India’s nuclear weapons amounted to playing with national security and that there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the country”. He was speaking at a public meeting in Kasaragod, Kerala, seeking votes for BJP candidate ML Ashwini.

Highlights BJP’s 10-year achievements Rajnath says the NDA government has followed through with its past promises to abrogate Article 370, do away with triple talaq and build the Ram Temple during its 10-year rule.

If elected again, all guarantees, such as making India the top world economy and implementing UCC, will be fulfilled, he adds.

Rajnath demanded that the Congress should clarify its stand as it was Indira Gandhi’s government which kicked off the country’s nuclear programme in 1974.

He said India worked hard to become one of the 11 nuclear power nations in the world and dismantling its nuclear weapons would weaken the country whose neighbours Pakistan and China are nuclear powers. During his speech, he also said whoever in India has opposed Lord Ram has faced downfall, “which is what has happened to the Congress and the CPM”.

Rajnath claimed the Congress opposed the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The senior BJP leader said the NDA government had followed through with its past promises to abrogate Article 370, do away with triple talaq and build the Ram Temple during its 10-year rule. He said that if the BJP is voted to power again, all of Modi's guarantees, such as making India a top world economy, ensuring welfare of farmers, making huge strides in the space sector and the development of the nation, will be fulfilled.

(With PTI inputs)

