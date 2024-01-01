Rajnath Singh: Developing strong ecosystem of self-reliance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

The government is developing a strong base of domestic defence industrial ecosystem to make India a strategic economy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

He was addressing the 21st convocation ceremony of Tezpur University, Assam.

“The Ministry of Defence is making all efforts to achieve the target of becoming self-reliant in the sector,” he said.

Highlighting the various steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to achieve ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence, Rajnath said the import of arms had been restricted.

